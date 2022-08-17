Have You Seen the Wagon Queen Family Truckster in Upstate New York?

"You didn't order the Metallic Pea?"

It's one of the most iconic movie cars of all time: the hideous green station wagon from 1983's National Lampoon's Vacation, AKA the Wagon Queen Family Truckster. It's the car Clark Griswold reluctantly buys to take his family on the summer road trip of a lifetime, to Walley World. (It was either that, or wait six weeks for the Antarctic Blue Super Sports Wagon with CB and optional Rally Fun Pack.)

Well, The Griswolds must have finally sold their green monstrosity, and they sold it to a couple from Upstate New York!

If you've spent any time up north this summer, perhaps you've seen the "Lake George Family Truckster" cruising around. This faithful recreation belongs to Tom and Chrissy Dittus, Lake George residents who have turned their love of National Lampoon's Vacation into a passion project.

"If you think you hate it now, wait 'til you drive it."

The Griswolds' Wagon Queen Family Truckster is actually a modified 1979 Ford LTD Country Squire wagon. You'll notice Dittus' model includes all the details fans know from the film, like Aunt Edna's corpse on the roof, and the dog leash hanging from the bumper.

If you see the car around, you're welcome to take pictures with it. "That's why I have the car," Dittus told WRGB Albany in 2021.

The Lake George Family Truckster has its own Facebook page, where you can keep up to date on its travels, and to contact them about making an appearance at your event.

