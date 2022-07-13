Summer is primetime for the grill and at my house, we are big steak eaters. I would guess that almost 90 percent of the time we are grilling at my house there is some type of beef on the grill. We enjoy chicken and pork but there is something about a fresh steak grilled to perfection that says summertime dinner.

So why am I carrying on about what I put on the grill? Simple, it is my lead to telling you that July is National Horseradish Month. This funny little root veggie that looks like a discolored carrot has its own month. I have always been a horseradish fan, especially on beef. A roast beef sandwich with horseradish mayo is the best deli sandwich ever.

The funny thing about horseradish is most people only know horseradish that comes in a jar. The prepared horseradish sauces are great but to really experience horseradish you should head to a Hudson Valley Farm Market and pick up some that are fresh. Horseradish is actually really good for you according to Web MD and borders on a superfood.

I didn't know a whole lot about horseradish except that I liked it until I read more on the National Calendar Page. For instance, I didn't know it was in the mustard family which also included cauliflower, another strange veggie I enjoy. So I guess it is no surprise I love horseradish. If you want to learn to make your own horseradish sauce, Southern Living has a good recipe for one.

Can You Grow Horseradish in New York?

The answer is yes but you will need to be patient. From everything I have read, including from the Farmer's Almanac, it is easy to grow so much so that it can be quite invasive but you have to plant it early in the spring and then wait until the next year to actually harvest the fresh horseradish. If you do it too soon, it doesn't have enough flavor. So yes, you can grow it in New York but growing Horseradish will take patience and a bit of a commitment.

