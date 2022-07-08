Gun Applicants In NY Will Have To List Social Media Accounts

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York state is rolling out a novel strategy to screen applicants for gun permits by requiring people seeking to carry concealed handguns to hand over lists of their social media accounts for a review of their “character and conduct.”

It’s an approach applauded by many Democrats and national gun control advocacy groups as missed warning signs pile up in investigations of mass killings.

But some experts have raised questions about how the law will be enforced and how it will address free speech concerns.

Some of the local officials who will be tasked with reviewing the social media content also are asking whether they’ll have the resources.

