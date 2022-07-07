Thoughtless, Reactionary, Political – NYS Sheriff’s Blast State’s New Gun Laws

The New York State Sheriff's Association is blasting state lawmakers for new firearms laws that were enacted after the U.S. Supreme Court drove a steak through New York's concealed carry laws.

In summary, the NYSSA called the action of legislators thoughtless, reactionary, and say they were passed to make a political statement.

Oneida County Sheriff Rob Maciol, a past president of the State Sheriff's Association, shared the group's full statement on Facebook, saying he was proud to do so.

We want to be clear: The Sheriffs of New York do strongly support reasonable licensing laws that aim to assure that firearms do not get into the wrong hands. We do not support punitive licensing requirements that aim only to restrain and punish law-abiding citizens who wish to exercise their Second Amendment rights.

The statement says the punishment of law-abiding could have been easily avoided if legislators had been consulted about the full impact of the laws they were considering.

Governor Hochul's Office Governor Hochul's Office loading...

Again, pulling no punches, the statement goes on to say this 'habit' of not seeking input or guidance from those who enforce state law, "has resulted in other criminal justice disasters such as New York's so-called Bail Reform Law."

If we had been consulted before passage of these laws, we could have helped the Legislators discern the difference between those two things, and the result would have been better, more workable licensing provisions that respect the rights of our law-abiding citizens and punish the lawbreakers.

Finally, the statement from the Sheriff's accuses Albany of a 'parliamentary ruse' to circumvent the State Constitution regarding the requirement of three days to read and digest the language of legislation. However, "The new firearms law language first saw the light of day on a Friday morning and was signed into law Friday afternoon...The Legislature’s leadership claimed, and the Governor agreed, that it was a “necessity” to pass the Bill immediately, without waiting the Constitutionally required three days, even though the law would not take effect for two full months. Consequently, law enforcement agencies and the courts, which bear most of the responsibility for implementing the new licensing laws, were deprived of any opportunity to point out to Legislators the burdensome, costly, and unworkable nature of many of the new laws’ provisions," the statement read.

You read the scope of New York's latest action to address gun violence here.

The full statement from the New York State Sheriff's Association can be found here.

