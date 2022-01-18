These 11 Counties Have the Most Violent Gun Crimes in New York [List]
While New York has some of the strictest gun laws in the United States, there is still a high incidence of gun violence in the state. Some areas, like Buffalo and New York City, have more violent crimes committed with firearms than others. Violent crimes, as defined by New York, are murder and non-negligent manslaughter, forcible rape, robbery, and aggravated assault. The rankings below list the number of violent crimes and also those committed with a gun from the most recently released report (2020).
Here's a look at the 11 counties and their biggest cities that have it the worst.
11. Westchester County/Yonkers (Population 963,247) Violent Crimes - 1,585, Violent Crimes with Gun - 229
10. Albany County/ Albany (Population 303,723) Violent Crimes - 1,115, Violent Crimes with Gun - 238
9. Suffolk County/Brookhaven (Population 1,465,277) Violent Crimes - 1,318, Violent Crimes with Gun - 281
8. Nassau County/Hempstead (Population 1,349,999) Violent Crimes - 1,826, Violent Crimes with Gun - 285
7. Onondaga County/Syracuse (Population 456,836) Violent Crimes - 1,619, Violent Crimes with Gun - 366
6. Monroe County/Rochester (Population 736,749) Violent Crimes - 2,222, Violent Crimes with Gun - 792
5. New York County/Manhattan (Population 1,623,340) Violent Crimes - 9,264, Violent Crimes with Gun - 898
4. Erie County/Buffalo (Population 912,816) Violent Crimes - 3,671, Violent Crimes with Gun - 1,193
3. Queens County/Queens (Population 2,246,431) Violent Crimes - 9,629, Violent Crimes with Gun - 1,240
2. Bronx County/Bronx (Population 1,413,534) Violent Crimes - 13,129, Violent Crimes with Gun - 1,802
1. Kings County/ Brooklyn (Population 2,551,468) Violent Crimes - 14,590, Violent Crimes with Gun - 2,336
Outside of New York City, Buffalo, which is the second-largest city in New York State has the most violent crimes committed with a firearm. Rochester, the third-largest city in the state, has the third most violent crimes committed with a gun.
