Hamilton College Students Graduate in the Midst of a Pandemic

Hamilton College held its commencement ceremony for some 484 graduates last Saturday, May 22, at the college in Clinton.

Ty Seidule, a military historian and the College’s inaugural Chamberlain Fellow, advised Hamilton’s graduates never to stop learning and striving to achieve the College’s motto, Know Thyself. “Know your own history. Know your community’s history. … Keep questioning. Because that is really the only way to know thyself.”

Seidule gave the address at Hamilton’s commencement in the Margaret Bundy Scott Field House. He was awarded an honorary degree, along with 1985 Hamilton alumnus and trustee Mason Ashe and Dale Bryk, senior fellow for energy and environment with the Regional Plan Association, and director of state & regional policies at Harvard (in absentia).

Seidule talked about the value of an education at Hamilton, and the amazing accomplishment students and faculty had made to be able to actually hold an in-person graduation on campus.

"The reason we are here in person is because of you! You are the most self-disciplined peer group I have ever seen. You made it through the pandemic intact with no spring break. Instead, you had a few visits to the Homewood Suites. With Grub Hub, I might add," he said. "You kept masks on, you socially distanced, you quarantined, you tested three times a week. It was the Class of 2021’s leadership that set the standard for everyone. Your leadership that ensured we made it through. Truly your graduation is worthy of celebration. What an accomplishment."



Watch the ceremony here, and click on related links from Hamilton.

Ceremony Photos on Flickr here

Commencement speech transcript here