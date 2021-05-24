Hamilton College Students Graduate in the Midst of a Pandemic

NANCY L. FORD PHOTOGRAPHY

Hamilton College held its commencement ceremony for some 484 graduates last Saturday, May 22, at the college in Clinton.

Ty Seidule, a military historian and the College’s inaugural Chamberlain Fellow, advised Hamilton’s graduates never to stop learning and striving to achieve the College’s motto, Know Thyself. “Know your own history. Know your community’s history. … Keep questioning. Because that is really the only way to know thyself.”

Seidule gave the address at Hamilton’s commencement in the Margaret Bundy Scott Field House. He was awarded an honorary degree, along with 1985 Hamilton alumnus and trustee Mason Ashe and Dale Bryk, senior fellow for energy and environment with the Regional Plan Association, and director of state & regional policies at Harvard (in absentia).

Seidule talked about the value of an education at Hamilton, and the amazing accomplishment students and faculty had made to be able to actually hold an in-person graduation on campus.

"The reason we are here in person is because of you! You are the most self-disciplined peer group I have ever seen. You made it through the pandemic intact with no spring break. Instead, you had a few visits to the Homewood Suites. With Grub Hub, I might add," he said.  "You kept masks on, you socially distanced, you quarantined, you tested three times a week. It was the Class of 2021’s leadership that set the standard for everyone. Your leadership that ensured we made it through. Truly your graduation is worthy of celebration. What an accomplishment."

Watch the ceremony here, and click on related links from Hamilton.

Ceremony Photos on Flickr here. 
Commencement speech transcript here.

LOOK: Here are the 50 best beach towns in America

Every beach town has its share of pluses and minuses, which got us thinking about what makes a beach town the best one to live in. To find out, Stacker consulted data from WalletHub, released June 17, 2020, that compares U.S. beach towns. Ratings are based on six categories: affordability, weather, safety, economy, education and health, and quality of life. The cities ranged in population from 10,000 to 150,000, but they had to have at least one local beach listed on TripAdvisor. Read the full methodology here. From those rankings, we selected the top 50. Readers who live in California and Florida will be unsurprised to learn that many of towns featured here are in one of those two states.

Keep reading to see if your favorite beach town made the cut.
Filed Under: hamilton college
Categories: New York News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top