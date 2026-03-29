BREAKING: Hamilton Wins DIII National Championship

[UPDATE 5:52]. With 3:15 remaining in the first OT, Hamilton scores and defeats Hobart 2-1 for DIII Men's Hockey National Championship.

[Update 5:15 PM] Hamilton College and undefeated Hobart are in a battle at The Adirondack Bank Center for the DIII National Championship in front of a nearly sold-out crowd..

Hobart scored first in the first period. Hamilton came out of the first intermission and scored quickly to tie the game in the second at 1-1. The game has been deadlocked at 1, ever since.

Now, the Continentals and Hobart ended regulation in the third period deadlocked at 1-1 and the two teams are about to enter the sudden death overtime period deadlocked.

Hobart has won the last 3 National title games, including an overtime win against Utica last year. Now, three of the last four National title games, each including a Hobart win, have ended in overtime.

You can watch the game for free by clicking here.

[original story] Hamilton College is headed to the national championship game after a 6-3 win over Aurora University in an NCAA Division III men’s hockey semifinal Friday afternoon at the Adirondack Bank Center.

Justin Biraben and Noah Leibl each scored twice for the nationally ranked No. 6 Continentals, who improved to 22-5-2 and extended their winning streak to three games. Hamilton is the first program from the school to reach a national final since the women’s lacrosse team in 2010.

Hamilton seized control early with a power-play goal from Luke Tchor in the first period and never trailed. The Continentals built a 4-1 lead through two periods, getting goals from Leibl, Biraben and Ben Zimmerman. Aurora, ranked No. 4, rallied with two quick goals in the third to cut the deficit to 4-3, and appeared to tie it late before a video review waved the goal off.

READ MORE: President Obama Speaks to Capacity Crowd at Hamilton College in Clinton

That moment changed everything. Biraben added an empty-net goal with 1:35 remaining and Leibl sealed it with another in the final seconds. Goaltender Aksel Reid turned aside 35 shots, including 16 in the third period, as Aurora finished with a late push.

Hamilton will face unbeaten Hobart College for the national championship at 3 p.m. Sunday in Utica at the Adirondack Bank Center.

Check out the photos below taken by photo-journalist Nancy L. Ford.

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Can You Name These Utica Landmarks From An Aerial View? With the help of Google Maps, we can see historic buildings from space. This is a fun way to see if you can spot Mohawk Valley, Utica-specific landmarks.

Check out each photo below and try to see if you can get all these locations right on the first try. Let us know how you did in our station app. Good luck!

Gallery Credit: Jim Rondenelli

The Verdict is in, Here's the Real History of Utica Chicken Riggies It's now Utica's most famous dish, Utica Chicken Riggies. We talked with many restauranteurs who were around at the time when this iconic dish was created. We now have the answer to this question: who created the first "Utica Riggies" recipe. Gallery Credit: Bill Keeler