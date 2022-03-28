Hannaford Recalling Ready to Eat Chicken Breast Meal Kits

If you purchased ready-to-eat chicken from Hannaford in the past couple of weeks you will need to check it if you have not already eaten it.

Hannaford is recalling the chicken breast meal kits after the supplier, Taylor Farms, notified the store that the products may contain wheat and soy that was not declared on the product labels.

Hannaford says the chicken meal kits were produced by Taylor Farms from March 19, 2022 to March 22, 2022.

The affected kits include the following:

11.55 oz. plastic containers of “Hannaford freshly made meal chicken breast” with sell by dates of 03/26/22 through 03/29/22

Lot codes of TFNE078, TFNE079, TFNE080, and TFNE081.

The products have establishment number P-46638 which appears inside the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) mark of inspection.

Products at stores in the Utica Rome have been removed from the shelves.

No sickness or injuries have been reported.

Wheat and soy are common allergens and, for some, could cause serious reactions. Allergies are, generally speaking, more serious in children and those with compromised immune systems.

Many food items contain soy, including baked goods, cereals, and meat products.

Hannaford says that any customer who purchased an affected product are able to return it to the store for a full refund.

The stores closest to the Utica Rome area are located at:

1122 Mohawk Street in Utica (315) 734.0373

4593 Commercial Drive in New Hartford (315) 768.1851

50 Kellogg Road in New Hartford (315) 724.0274

808 West Chestnut Street in Rome (315) 336.0201

401 East Albany Street in Herkimer (315) 866.6030

55 Meadow Street in Clinton (315) 853.5090

For more information on recalls from Hannaford visit: https://www.hannaford.com/product-recalls

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information from Hannaford.]

