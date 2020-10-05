Hannaford Releases New App To Help Teach Kids To Eat Healthy

In the new age of COVID-19 it's easier and easier for people to fall off the wagon when it comes to eating healthy. For kids, it's essential they continue to get a balanced diet.

Hannaford Supermarkets announced Monday that they are rolling out a new app that helps parents teach their children how to eat healthier. The 'Hannaford Snack Pals' website and app were designed to teach kids the building blocks of healthy eating habits and wellness.

The launch of the app coincides with National Child Health Day, which traditionally takes place the first Monday of October. The HannafordSnackPals.com website and app features interactive games, activities, recipes and more in an effort to make learning about those healthy habits fun. The mobile app includes a scavenger hunt.

Hannaford Supermarkets Online Dietitian Anne L’Heureux says,

We know that healthy habits start early and programs that focus on child nutrition are important in developing life-long practices. Hannaford Snack Pals provides parents with the support they need to instill the benefits of nutrition in their children. We encourage parents to incorporate Hannaford Snack Pals into their child’s screen time while fostering a love for fruits, vegetables and fresh flavors.

The story within the app, which is designed for kids ages 5-10, introduces the fruit and vegetable characters including Alicia Apple; Carlos Carrot; and Stanley Strawberry. Each of the characters is based on nutritional benefits associated with the corresponding vegetable or fruit.

Even though the app contains several recipes, Hannaford has also introduced a line of Hannaford Snack Pals healthy grab-and-go meals at all Hannaford Supermarkets. The grab-and-go meals and any item in Hannaford Markets are available with Hannaford To Go curbside pickup and delivery, as well as delivery via Instacart, at Hannaford.com.