Happy To Be Gone From NY, Clint Frazier Returns to Bronx This Weekend
You can expect the boo-birds to be out in full force this weekend when former Yankee Clint Frazier steps into the batter's box.
Now playing sparingly with the Chicago Cubs, Frazier has been critical of his former club and has said he didn't miss having to be a 'cookie-cutter' version of himself, or told how 'to look.'
Of his new team and old team, Frazier was quoted this way in the NY Post:
"...It seems like there’s a lot of guys in here that are just accepting of everyone. And it’s been really good for me.
“You had to be a cookie-cutter version to be on that team,” he continued of the Yankees. “If not, then you were like a really bad distraction, it seemed like. So I don’t miss being told how I had to look for the last five years.”
Previously, Frazier also responded to a tweet from a Yankees fan who'd said they were happy to see him leave the Bronx with a tweet of his own that read: "So am I."
The infielder has struggled so far in the Windy City, batting just .216 with no home runs and 1 RBI in a mere 45 plate appearances. He's battled injuries this year, including appendicitis.
Since returning, Frazier's playing time has been sporadic. However, if given the opportunity this weekend you can expect he'll look to give Yankees fans something to boo about on the field.
The Cubs are in the Bronx this weekend for a three-game series that begins tonight.