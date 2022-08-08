Have You Seen Don Laible’s Amazin’ Photos from Cooperstown?

It was a hot and steamy weekend in Cooperstown, NY for there 2022 National Baseball Hall of Fame Induction ceremonies on Sunday, July 25, 2022. WIBX columnist Don Liable covered the event this year and he caught some amazing photos around the village.

This year, Bud Fowler, Gil Hodges, Jim Kaat, Minnie Miñoso, Tony Oliva, Buck O’Neil and David Ortiz were inducted the shrine of baseball's greatest. With a backdrop of heat and humidity, baseball fans cheered and held up signs as their favorites were logged into baseball history.

The heat wasn't the only element that measured high over the weekend, as Cooperstown was not immune to the country's inflation. The price for everything seemed higher, including finding a place to park your car.

For years, residents have used HOF weekend to generate some additional cash by allowing visitors to park on their lawn for a nominal fee, because the lots near the hall often fill up quickly. Don has been a part of the Cooperstown fabric for decades and has seen high prices, but never like this. One parking area was charging a whopping $80 to park for the day. When Don started covering Hall of Fame weekend back in the 80s, $10 would have been considered a high price for parking.

Don was able to capture Hall of Famers on the stage, on the baseball field, on the street and even on the gold course. He snapped a great shot of Yankees Hall of Famer Mariano Rivera playing in the Hall of Famers golf tournament.

Check out Don's photos below as yet another baseball induction ceremony is in the books.

Amazing Photos from the 2022 Baseball Hall of Fame Inductions in Cooperstown, NY Don Laible takes his camera around Cooperstown, NY during the National Baseball Hall of Fame Induction weekend on July 24, 2022.

