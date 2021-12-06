UPDATED 3:27- State Police say Rosanna Brady has been found in good health.

They're thank the public for their assistance.

Original story:

Authorities are searching for 31-year-old Rosanna Brady from Ava, New York.

She was reported missing by family members on December 1, 2021.

This is a developing story and more information will be posted as soon as it is available.

According to a post on social media she was last seen leaving home in a black 1996 Toyota Corolla.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police immediately.

Nearly 70 Children Have Recently Gone Missing From New York State

49 Kids Have Gone Missing Since January More than 1,300 kids have been reported missing by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children since January 2021. 49 of those have gone missing in New York alone. Take a look to see if you recognize any of these missing teens and help bring them home.



Family, Friends & Strangers Celebrate Birthday for Girl Who Had No One Show for Last Two Businesses, friends, family, and strangers came together to celebrate Isabella's 9th birthday after no one showed for her last two parties.

Oneida County Sheriff's Office Holds Correction Officer Graduation Ceremony The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office held its 2021 Corrections Office Basic Training Academy Graduation Ceremony on Friday evening at Harts Hills Inn in Whitesboro. 14 officers representing five different counties graduated.

Adirondack Christmas Cabin Lake Saranac, NY