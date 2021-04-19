UPDATE: Missing Binghamton Teen Found Safe

UPDATE: Hannah Riley has been located safely. She is back with her family.

Have you seen this teen who went missing near Binghamton, New York? Help bring her home safely.

New York State Police in Binghamton are asking for help in locating 16-year-old Hannah Riley. She hasn't been seen since Thursday, April 15 when she never returned from school in Windsor, New York.

Hannah is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. She has blond hair and blue eyes. Hannah was last seen wearing sweatpants, a pink sweatshirt with the word “Fly” on it and teal crocs. She was carrying a pink backpack with the word “Champion” on it. Police say Hannah may have borrowed clothes from a friend and changed.

Hannah does not have a cell phone with her.

If you’ve seen Hannah or know her whereabouts, please contact New York State Police at Binghamton at (607)775-1241.

If you think you have seen a missing child, contact the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children 24-hours a day, 7 days a week at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678). If your child goes missing, contact your local authorities and provide your child’s name, date of birth, height, weight and descriptions of any other unique identifiers such as eyeglasses and braces. Tell them when you noticed your child was missing and what clothing he or she was wearing.

You can search for missing children at Missingkids.org. Let's help bring them home.

