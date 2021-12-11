HBO Max Shares First Look Photo At Harry Potter Reunion

A whole 20 years after they first joined each other on screen in Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone, Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint will come together for a reunion special on HBO Max. Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts was officially announced last month, and now, the streamer has shared a new first look photo of the upcoming event.

Radcliffe, Watson, and Grint are featured sharing a laugh in what appears to be the Gryffindor Common Room. The special will include appearances from filmmakers and cast members across all eight movies. Alumni confirmed to return are Helena Bonham Carter, Robbie Coltrane, Ralph Fiennes, Jason Isaacs, Gary Oldman, Tom Felton, James Phelps, Oliver Phelps, Mark Williams, Bonnie Wright, Alfred Enoch, Matthew Lewis, and Evanna Lynch, among others.

“The retrospective special will tell an enchanting making-of story through all-new in-depth interviews and cast conversations, inviting fans on a magical first-person journey through one of the most beloved film franchises of all time,” reads an official description from HBO Max.

Check out the teaser for the reunion below:

For those who grew up with J.K. Rowling’s Harry Potter book series and their subsequent movies, the reunion will be a nostalgic trip down memory lane. The beloved movie franchise is responsible for launching the careers of its three young stars, who have each become successful actors in their own right.

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts will stream exclusively on HBO Max January 1, 2022.

