Philadelphia Eagles Head Coach is From Buffalo, New York

Looks like Western New York will be rooting for the Philadelphia Eagles in this year's Super Bowl. Here is why Buffalo is rooting for the Eagles in this year's Super Bowl in Arizona on February 12:

The head coach for the Philadelphia Eagles is from Western New York. Nobody from Buffalo actually wants Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs to win another Super Bowl.

Did you know that the head coach for the Eagles is from Western New York? Specifically, Jamestown, New York. Nick Sirianni went to Southwestern High School and his dad was actually the head coach of the high school team.

Sirianni left Western New York to go to college at Canton in Ohio, before getting some college coaching jobs. Ironically, he got his start in the National Football League when the Kansas City Chiefs hired him to be their offensive quality control coach.

This isn't the only fun storyline to watch during this year's Super Bowl.

This will be the first time that there are two black quarterbacks starting in the Super Bowl.

The Kelce brothers are the first brothers to face each other on different teams. Travis Kelce is a tight end on the chiefs and Jason Kelce plays center on the Eagles.

The jersey numbers 1, 2, and 6 are the only single-digit jersey numbers to never win a Super Bowl. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is number 1.

Chris Stapleton will sing the National Anthem. Babyface will sing 'America The Beautiful' and Rihanna will perform the halftime show.

This year the Super Bowl will be aired on FOX at 6:30 PM Eastern Time from Arizona.

10 Buffalo-Themed Gifts Your Valentine Will Love Show some Buffalove this Valentine's Day with one of these Buffalo gifts you can get locally at small businesses throughout Western New York