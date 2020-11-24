The Oneida County Department of Health on Tuesday urged residents who have been exposed to COVID-19 to "stay home and isolate," even if you've tested negative. The announcement comes amid a dramatic increase in cases throughout the region with now over 1,100 active cases.

“Our Health Department is working diligently seven days a week to reach all positive COVID-19 cases, but with the high caseload volume that is continually coming in, this is taking some time,” said Oneida County Executive Anthony J. Picente Jr. “Please be patient. If you are positive for COVID-19, isolate from everyone, monitor your symptoms and advise all contacts that they have been exposed and need to quarantine.” Picente added that essential workers might still have to report to their jobs.

Those who have been exposed to COVID-19, including all household members of a positive case, need to quarantine for 14 days from the last date of exposure. Individuals who have been exposed to a positive case and have tested negative, must quarantine for the full 14 days. This virus can present itself at any time within those 14 days, according to the Health Department.

“As the holiday approaches, we understand feeling the need for normalcy and the desire to gather with friends and family,” said Oneida County Health Director Phyllis D. Ellis. “However, COVID-19 is present in our community and continuing to spread. We strongly advise everyone to take precautions."

On Tuesday, the county announced 214 new cases of the virus, by far the largest one-day total of positive test results. There are now 1,151 active cases in the county as hospitalizations hover around 50 people.

Herkimer County announced 12 new cases in that county with one new COVID-19 fatality.