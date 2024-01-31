Herkimer County’s Jim Bono Discusses Job Beyond Legislature

Herkimer County Chairman of the Legislature is spending his final days in the top spot as he prepares for his next job in the county.

Vincent "Jim" Bono of Frankfort has announced his resignation as Herkimer County Legislator effective February 4, 2024. He will assume the position of Herkimer County Community Development Director beginning on Monday.

Bono has represented District 11, Schuyler, for 22 years. In those 22 years, and has served in leadership roles as Vice Chairman for 8 years and Chairman for 8 years on and off based on term limits. Throughout his tenure, he has served as a board of director of many civic, community, economic development, professional, business, foundation and authority boards . He will continue in this capacity on several of those boards.

When Bono assumes the position of Herkimer County Community Development Director, his main focus will be on promoting Herkimer County through all media sources by building a calendar of events and happenings in the county. All businesses and organizations are welcome to use this service. Profit, non-profit,fraternal, religious, community and charitable minded agencies are urged to utilize this county program to help them get their event more attention and exposure.

“It has been a privilege and honor to serve in the capacity of Herkimer County Legislator, District 11, Schuyler, for the past 22 years. The experiences and insights I have gathered during my tenure have been invaluable," said Bono. "I deeply appreciate the opportunities for growth in the collaborative environment that I have had the pleasure of being part of with my colleagues, county administrator, department heads and employees of Herkimer County. These experiences will undoubtedly influence my future endeavors, and I will always regard my time in the Herkimer County Legislature as a significant chapter in my journey in life. I am indebted for the vote of confidence that my constituents and the legislature has placed in me over those 22 years. I hope I have made a difference in the positive growth and prosperity of Herkimer County. I am very excited about and look forward to my new position as Community Development Director for our great county.”

The start date for his new position is Monday, February 5th.

Watch Bono in his own words on WIBX's Keeler Show below.



