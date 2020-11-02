HEAP Applications Now Available For New Yorkers

Over $328 million in home heating aid is now available to low and middle-income New Yorkers who need help keeping their homes warm this winter.

Applications are now being accepted for the Home Energy Assistance Program.

Eligible home owners and renters can get up to $714 from HEAP, depending on income, household size and how they heat their homes.

Applications for assistance are accepted at local departments of social services.

A list of local offices by county can be found here.



"Cold weather brings yet another challenge for many New Yorkers already struggling to make ends meet during this unprecedented pandemic,” Governor Andrew Cuomo said. "This critical funding will help hundreds of thousands of them manage the cost of heating their homes and apartments as autumn brings in cooler temperatures and winter approaches."

More than 1.6 million New Yorkers received heating aid in 2019-20.