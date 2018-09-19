Heavy Rains From Florence Cause NY Flooding, Road Closures

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Several roads in New York's Southern Tier have been closed by flash flooding caused by heavy rains from the remnants of Hurricane Florence.

The National Weather Service says more than 4 inches of rain had fallen by Tuesday morning from the Elmira area to counties in southeastern New York.

The weather service has issued flash flood warnings and watches for more than a dozen counties stretching from the Southern Tier to the Catskills and the Hudson Valley.

New York state's Division of Homeland Security and Office of Emergency Management have sent swift water urban search and rescue teams to staging areas in Binghamton, Guilderland in the Capital Region and Montour Falls in the Finger Lakes.