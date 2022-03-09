Help Oneida City Police Find This Wanted Person of the Week

Police in Oneida is asking for the public's assistance in helping them locate this week's Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week.

According to Sgt. Mike Burgess, Tiffany L. Morey is wanted on a Superior Court bench warrant for failing to register a change of address on the Sexual Offender Registry, corrections law 0168-F.

Burgess said that Morey was residing in Canastota, but failed to file with the state registry when she moved. He says Morey also goes by certainly known aliases, Brook Marie, and Brook Lee.

Morey was convicted of a level 2 sex crime back on October 24, 2011, for having sex with 15-year-old male in Madison County.

WANTED BY POLICE

Name: Tiffany L. Morey, a.k.a Brook Marie, a.k.a. Brook Lee

Caucasian female

Height: 5’3"

Weight: approx., 105 pounds

Brown or Blonde hair, Hazel eyes

Warrant: Superior Court bench warrant: Felony Fail to register- change of address (sex offender) under corrections law 0168-F

Residence: unknown, Possibly staying in the Utica, Sauquoit, Rome, Oneida, Canastota

Burgess is asking that if anyone has any information about Morey's whereabouts, they should not approach him, but instead call the police or call in an anonymous tip to Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers.

Authorities say, sharing this story with friends and family and on social media increases the chance of keeping our neighborhoods safe. Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% anonymous and cash rewards are given to people who deliver credible and accurate information which results in the arrest of wanted persons.

Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is a community-based program that is 100% completely anonymous, allowing people to deliver tips privately without fear of retribution. Crime Stoppers also offers cash rewards to people who provide information that lets to a suspect's arrest.

HERE'S HOW YOU CAN SUBMIT A TIP ANONYMOUSLY

If you have any information about Morey, contact Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers. You can place a 100% anonymous tip several ways.

1) Through this site by clicking submit a tip

2) Directly at www.p3tips.com

3) By calling 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS)

4) by downloading the Android app P3TIPS

Crime Stoppers asks that tips are not submitted through Facebook Messenger. All tips must go through the tip lines.

