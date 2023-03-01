Help Police Find Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of Week
The Oneida County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help in finding this week's Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week. Authorities are looking for 23-year-old Cole M. Fields of Utica on a bench warrant stemming from multiple charges, according to Investigator Sahid Karcic.
Investigators from the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office Warrant’s Unit/ United States Marshal’s Service New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force are attempting to locate and arrest Fields. Field’s last know address is in the City of Utica and he is believed to have ties to the Massena/ St. Lawrence County area.
MOHAWK VALLEY CRIME STOPPERS WANTED PERSON OF THE WEEK
- Name: Cole M. Fields
- White Male, 23 years of age
- Height: 5’9 / Weight: Approx., 172 pounds
- Brown Hair/Hazel Eyes
Warrant/Details (1) Bench Warrant/Violation of Probation
Bench Warrant #1:
- - Court: Oneida County Court
- - Charge #1 Criminal Contempt 1st – Felony
- - Charge #2 Strangulation 2nd - Felony
- - Issued: 01/12/2023
In February of 2020, Fields was arrested by the Ogdensburg City Police Department for several charges. Through a plea of guilty in 2021, Fields was sentenced to 5 years of probation and has since absconded.
Police are asking for calls and tips to be made to the Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers tip line, anonymously at 1-866-730-8477.
Police added as a reminder that "everyone is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law."
Authorities say, sharing this story with friends and family and on social media increases the chance of keeping our neighborhoods safe. Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% anonymous and cash rewards are given to people who deliver credible and accurate information which results in the arrest of wanted persons.
Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is a community based program that is 100% completely anonymous, allowing people to deliver tips privately without fear of retribution.
If you have any information about Fields, contact Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers. You can place a 100% anonymous tip several ways.
1) Through this site by clicking submit a tip
2) Directly at www.p3tips.com
3) By calling 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS)
4) by downloading the Android app P3TIPS
Crime Stoppers asks that tips are not submitted through Facebook Messenger. All tips must go through the tip lines.
