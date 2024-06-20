Rome PD, Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of Week

Rome City Police are looking for a city man who is wanted on 2 warrants involving burglary. .

According to Police, 27 year-old Jonathan C. Onley has two arrests for Burglary 3rd. Police say Onley is wanted on two separate Rome City Court Arrest Warrants. Both Arrest Warrants are Felony warrants for Burglary in the Third Degree. Both incidents occurred in the month of October 2023 where on two separate occasions Onley entered the same local business and stole property therein. Onley has no known address but is believed to be in the Rome or Utica area.

MOHAWK VALLEY CRIME STOPPERS WANTED PERSON OF THE WEEK

City of Rome, NY Police Department Agency: Name: Jonathan C. Onley DOB: 08/31/1991 (27yo) Descriptors: Caucasian, 6”00”, 150 lbs, brown hair, blueeyes Location: LKA in Rome, New York

Charges: Two Arrest Warrants for Burglary 3rd

www.mohawkvalleycrimestoppers.com.

Police are asking for calls and tips to be made to the Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers tip line, anonymously at 1-866-730-8477.

Police added as a reminder that "everyone is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law."

Authorities say, sharing this story with friends and family and on social media increases the chance of keeping our neighborhoods safe. Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% anonymous and cash rewards are given to people who deliver credible and accurate information which results in the arrest of wanted persons.

Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is a community based program that is 100% completely anonymous, allowing people to deliver tips privately without fear of retribution. Crime Stoppers also offers cash rewards to people who provide information that lets to a suspect's arrest.

If you have any information about Onley, contact Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers. You can place a 100% anonymous tip several ways.

