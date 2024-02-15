Help Police Find This Wanted Person of the Week
Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers and the Rome City Police Department are asking for people to share information on the whereabouts of this week's Wanted Person of the Week.
According to Detective Shane Riolo of the Rome Police Department, authorities are searching for 42-year-old Jeremy,y H. Godwin of the Rome area.
Jeremy Godwin is wanted by the Rome Police Department on three different warrants issued from the Rome City Court. All three warrants are Arrest Warrants stemming from an incident that occurred in January 2024 where Mr. Godwin allegedly stole a purse owned by the victim while inside of a local church.
Mr. Godwin is accused of using two of the victims credit/bank cards at different stores that same day within the City of Rome. All three warrants are felony warrants, two warrants for Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the Fourth Degree and one warrant for Grand Larceny in the Fourth Degree. Mr. Godwin is also showing a warrant from the Amherst Town Police Department for possessing stolen property, a class A Misdemeanor. Mr. Godwin is believed to be in the Rome area at this time.
MOHAWK VALLEY CRIME STOPPERS WANTED PERSON OF THE WEEK
Jeremy H. Godwin
DOB: 08/13/1981 (42 years of age)
Height: 5’04”
Weight: 130 lbs.
Charges:
Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the Fourth Degree and one warrant for Grand Larceny in the Fourth Degree.
Police are asking for calls and tips to be made to the Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers tip line, anonymously at 1-866-730-8477.
Police added as a reminder that "everyone is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law."
Authorities say, sharing this story with friends and family and on social media increases the chance of keeping our neighborhoods safe. Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% anonymous and cash rewards are given to people who deliver credible and accurate information which results in the arrest of wanted persons.
Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is a community based program that is 100% completely anonymous, allowing people to deliver tips privately without fear of retribution. Crime Stoppers also offers cash rewards to people who provide information that lets to a suspect's arrest.
If you have any information about Godwin, contact Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers. You can place a 100% anonymous tip several ways.
1) Through this site by clicking submit a tip
2) Directly at www.p3tips.com
3) By calling 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS)
4) by downloading the Android app P3TIPS
Crime Stoppers asks that tips are not submitted through Facebook Messenger. All tips must go through the tip lines.
[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. Regardless of any statements or photographs regarding potential evidence presented or accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]
LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving
Gallery Credit: Sophia Crisafulli
13 Of New York State's Most Wanted Criminals- February 2024
Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler
Stars We Lost in 2022
Gallery Credit: Jacklyn Krol
11 of New York's Most Wanted Criminals with Upstate Connections
LOOK: 50 images of winning moments from sports history
Gallery Credit: Peter Richman