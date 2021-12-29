UPDATE: Reward Offered for Info on Alleged Armed Bank Robber in Rome

UPDATE: 12/29/2021 3:04pm NBT Bank is offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspect in Tuesday's armed robbery at the branch on Black River Boulevard in Rome, New York.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Rome Police Department's TIP line at: (315) 339-7744, or Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers at: 1(866)730-8477 or visit: www.p3tips.com with any information.

Original Story:

Authorities are asking for your help identifying the suspect in a bank robbery that happened on Tuesday afternoon.

Suspect in Armed Bank Robbery Photo Courtesy: Rome Police Department

Police were called to the NBT Bank located at 853 Black River Boulevard in Rome, New York at approximately 4:09pm on December 28, 2021.

They say a suspect allegedly entered the lobby of the bank, displayed what appeared to be a handgun, and demanded money from a bank teller. The suspect then left with an undisclosed amount of cash. Witnesses said that the suspect then left the scene on bicycle headed northwest. There were no reported injuries in the incident.

The suspect is described as a white man, approximately 6-feet tall, and of medium build. At this time no additional identifying information about the suspect as been released. At the time of the reported incident the suspect was wearing blue jeans, a green jacket, a winter hat and a scarf partially covering his face.

It is not yet known if this incident has any relation to an attempted robbery that took place at the same location last week. However, the suspect in that case has not yet been identified either.

Police Searching for Would-Be Bank Robber

Police are asking anyone in the area to review home or business surveillance footage in case the suspect was captured on other videos. Anyone with information that may be important to the investigation is asked to call the Rome Police Department TIPS line at: (315) 339.7744 or Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers at: (866) 730.8477 (TIPS). Information may also be sent through the P3 Tips App or by visiting: www.p3tips.com. All calls may be kept confidential.

