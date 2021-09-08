Let's make this the most powerful school year ever for Utica/Rome area students.

On Monday, September 13, we will be selecting one local school organization that will be awarded $500 that our Boosting with Pride sponsor, Bank of Utica will donate to.

We are ready to award a $500 boost for the equipment, materials, training or whatever they need to allow our children to excel!

Help Us Boost Utica, NY Area School Programs This Year It's time to bring back a sense of normalcy to the classroom. That's why Townsquare Media Utica and our radio stations are rallying around our local schools and are ready to give them the boost that they need. We want to put the spotlight on the teams, clubs and activities that enrich the lives of our students.

About The Sponsor

Bank of Utica knows that every story starts somewhere and wants to be there to help you achieve your financial goals. Offering traditional products and services along with free convenient online and mobile banking solutions, you can bank the way you want to. Start your story here. Bank with Utica.

