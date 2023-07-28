Help us Find MV Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week
Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is asking for the public's assistance in finding this week's Wanted Person of the Week, wanted by Oneida City Police.
Police are looking for 36-year-old Robert M. Vendura, possibly from the Rome area on warrants issued in Oneida City Court and through the Fulton County Sheriff's Office, according to Investigator Sgt. Mike Burgess of the Oneida City Police Department.
Vendura is wanted on an Oneida City Court Warrant for charges of Burglary 3rd & Petit Larceny after an incident at Lowe’s in Oneida on April 30th. Sheriffs in Fulton County have a warrant for his arrest regarding a shoplifting incident.
MOHAWK VALLEY CRIME STOPPERS WANTED PERSON OF THE WEEK
Agency: Oneida City Police Department
Name: Robert M. Vendura
DOB: 06/14/1987 (36yo)
Descriptors: Caucasian, 5’8, 200 lbs, brown hair, hazel eyes
Location: Possibly in the Rome area
Charges:
Oneida City Court Arrest Warrant (issued 5/08/2023):
· Burglary 3rd & Petit Larceny
· Related to an incident at Lowe’s in Oneida on 4/30/23
Fulton County Sheriff’s Office also has an Arrest Warrant (issued 3/29/2023):
· Petit Larceny
· Related to a shoplifting incident
Police are asking for calls and tips to be made to the Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers tip line, anonymously at 1-866-730-8477.
Police added as a reminder that "everyone is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law."
Authorities say, sharing this story with friends and family and on social media increases the chance of keeping our neighborhoods safe. Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% anonymous and cash rewards are given to people who deliver credible and accurate information which results in the arrest of wanted persons.
Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is a community based program that is 100% completely anonymous, allowing people to deliver tips privately without fear of retribution. Crime Stoppers also offers cash rewards to people who provide information that lets to a suspect's arrest.
If you have any information about Vendura, contact Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers. You can place a 100% anonymous tip several ways.
1) Through this site by clicking submit a tip
2) Directly at www.p3tips.com
3) By calling 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS)
4) by downloading the Android app P3TIPS
Crime Stoppers asks that tips are not submitted through Facebook Messenger. All tips must go through the tip lines.