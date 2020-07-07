Hepatitis A Confirmed In Employee Of Rome Taco Bell

The Oneida County Health Department says an employee at the Taco Bell on Erie Boulevard West in Rome has tested positive for Hepatitis A.

Officials say the employee worked while infected and may have exposed people who were patrons of the shop.

If you ate at the Taco Bell from June 11th to June 22nd, you’re asked to self-monitor for symptoms:

Yellow skin or eyes

Lack of appetite

Upset stomach

Stomach pain

Vomiting

Fever

Dark colored urine

Joint pain

Diarrhea

Fatigue

If you ate at the restaurant from June 24th to July 3rd, a vaccine is recommended.

If you need a Hepatitis A vaccine, you can call your primary health care provider or the Oneida County Health Department.

The vaccine is effective if given within two weeks of exposure.

June 24 – 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. – need vaccination by July 8

June 25 - 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. – need vaccination by July 9

June 29 – 6 p.m. to 10:40 p.m. – need vaccination by July 13

July 2 – 6 p.m. to 2:40 a.m. – need vaccination by July 16

July 3 – 6 p.m. to 3:45 a.m. – need vaccination by July 17

Vaccinations will be given at Health Department's Rome Clinic office on 300 West Dominick St. in Rome by appointment only.

To make an appointment, call (315) 798-5747.