Hepatitis Exposure At Oneida Eatery

The Madison County Health Department says an employee at the Taco Bell on Glenwood Avenue in Oneida is presumed positive for Hepatitis A.

Health officials say the employee worked while infectious and may have exposed people who ate food from the restaurant from June 23rd to July 3rd.

They say anyone who ate at the restaurant from June 26th to July 3rd should receive a vaccine within 14 days of exposure.

June 26 – 3:00 PM to 12:00 AM (Need vaccination by July 10)

June 30 – 2:00 PM to 10:00 PM (Need vaccination by July 14)

July 1 – 11:00 AM – 7:00 PM (Need vaccination by July 15)

July 3 – 6:00 PM to 11:00 PM (Need Vaccination by July 17)

If you visited the Taco Bell on the 23rd, 24th or 25th, the window for vaccination is over and you’re asked to monitor for symptoms.

Yellow skin or eyes

Lack of appetite

Upset stomach

Vomiting

Fever

Dark urine or light-colored stools

Joint pain

Diarrhea

Fatigue

You can make an appointment for Madison County Health Department's vaccination clinics online.

An employee at the Taco Bell on Erie Boulevard West in Rome recently tested positive for Hepatitis A.