Here are 10 Holiday Vinyl Records Worth Big Money

The holiday season is here once again and so is the holiday music that plays over and over again. Some of those Christmas songs, if you have them on original vinyl, might actually be worth a lot of money.

Mighty John the Record Guy is the foremost expert on vinyl records in the U.S. and his website www.moneymusic.com helps people assess the real value of those records. He's also good at showing people how little money their records are actually worth.

Recently John came on the radio with a list of the 12 most valuable holiday records of all-time. You might be surprised by the value of some of these records and in most cases, to get the optimal price for your vinyl the record and sleeve need to be in really good shape. It's also important to note that often times it's the album cover, artwork or picture sleeve that makes the record valuable.

Top 12 most valuable Christmas records!

W/PS = with picture sleeve

(Year of release) (Label). (Recording Artist) (Title)…………………....

(Near mint value)

1961 Atco 45- Bobby Darin- “O Come All Ye Faithful” w/ps……………………..$125.00

1963 Phillies LP- Crystals, Ronettes, etc- “A Christmas Gift For You”……..…$125.00

1965 Motown LP- Supremes- “Merry Christmas………………….$150.00

1974 Reprise EP- Jimi Hendrix- “Silent Night/ Little Drummer Boy”…………..$200.00

1962 Tamla LP- Smokey Robinson & Miracles- “Christmas w/ the Miracles.$200.00

1957 Decca 45- Bobby Helms- “Jingle Bell Rock” w/ps……..$225.00

1953 Columbia 45-Gayla Peevey- “I Want a Hippopotamus for Christmas”

w/ps….$250.00

1969 Motown LP… Supremes, Miracles, Stevie Wonder, Temptations

“Merry Christmas from Motown”…………$300.00

1971 Apple LP- The Beatles- “The Beatles Christmas Album”…………………….$500.00

1971 Apple 45- John Lennon- “Happy Christmas (promo)……………….$750.00

(Promo copy usually has NOT FOR SALE on the label and are records provide to radio stations)

1957 RCA 45- Elvis Presley- “Blue Christmas” (white label promo)……….…$3,000.00

1957 RCA LP- Elvis Presley- “Elvis Christmas Album (red vinyl)……………..$15,000.00

Be careful when buying old vinyl records as sometimes records are reissued and not the original copy that has the real value. A perfect example is the white label promo copy of the 1957 RCA 45 of Elvis' Blue Christmas. There are white promo copies of the record that were reissued during the years after the 1957 original release. These records are far less valuable than the $3,000 once might pay for the premiere copy.

