Mighty John’s 10 Valuable Records: One Worth $30,000

Mighty John the Record Guy is the foremost authority on vinyl records in America and he went holiday here in December with holiday records that have real value.

Here are 10 records that we would all like to find under the Christmas tree, each worth $1,000 or more. Plus some Christmas classics worth a ton!

w/ps= with picture sleeve

(Year) (Record label)… (Recording artist)… (Title)……………………..(Near mint value)

1967 Elektra LP… Doors… “Strange Days” (stereo $100.00) (mono)………$1,000.00

1964 Annette 45…Bonnie Jo Mason (CHER)… “Ringo, I Love You”………….$1,000.00

1961 Big Top LP… Del Shannon… “Runway” (mono $500.00) (stereo)…..$1,000.00

1973 Moon 45… Rush… “Not Fade Away”……………………………………………..$1,000.00

1962 Colpix 45… Shelly Fabares… “Johnny Angel” w/ps…………………………$1,000.00

1967 Capitol LP…Beatles… “Magical Mystery Tour” (stereo $750)(mono) $1200.00

1979 Palamino 45…Sonny Liston… “I’m a Lover (not a fighter)………………$2,000.00

1973 Columbia 45… Bruce Springsteen… “Spirit in the Sky”……………..……$4,000.00

1957 RCA LP… Elvis… “Elvis Christmas Album” (black vinyl)……………………$1,000.00

(red vinyl)……………………$15,000.00

1964 Vee Jay 45…Beatles… “Anna/Ask Me Why”………….………………….….$30,000.00

Christmas bonus

1957 Decca 45- Bobby Helms- “Jingle Bell Rock” w/ps………………………..…..$225.00

1953 Columbia 45-Gayla Peevey- “I Want a Hippopotamus for Christmas” w/ps………….$250.00

1971 Apple LP- The Beatles- “The Beatles Christmas Album”…………………….$500.00

1971 Apple 45- John Lennon- “Happy Christmas (promo)………………………….$750.00

1957 RCA 45- Elvis Presley- “Blue Christmas” (white label promo)……….…$3,000.00

The Beatles and Elvis are the most collectible recording artists of all time. Now you can order the “Complete Beatles and Elvis” listings for just $5.00. These listings consist of over 2,000 Elvis and Beatles records. You’ll get the current market value for every Elvis record and every Beatles record including all 45s, 78s, and albums. The listings, in Microsoft word, will be sent to your email address within 24 hours after order is placed. - Mighty John

You can also purchase John's list of more than 75,000 records and their values for just $24.95 from his website, moneyMusic.com.

