Here Are Some Absolute Requirements if Creating a Man Cave

If you're going to make the effort to create a really amazing man cave, you might as well go all the way.

According to Man Cave Geek - Every man needs a man cave in any family home · It’s a lair to get away from everything and have his own space · Here’s what every man cave needs, and some stats to back in up

If you live with a family, may men believe they need that special space of their own that saves as their "man cave" or special place. The location is usually perfect to watch a game, invite friends over, smoke a cigar, or have a cocktail.

· Location: 56% of men surveyed say the ideal location for any man cave is in the basement

· Themes: Overwhelmingly, sports themes are the way to go, followed by gaming, a bar design, hunting, movies, sci-fi, and biker themes

· How Much??? The standard price tag men are willing to shell out for their perfect man cave is around $10K

Men, no matter the age, mostly want the same types of things in their man cave, with some exceptions.

Boomers say that a fully stocked bar is mandatory. Gen Z wants their man caves to have exercise equipment. Millennials want a quality gaming system. Gen X wants a variety of television sets, according to Man Cave Geek.

Here are the Must Haves most men require for the perfect man cave.

· Sound System (47%)

· One or more televisions (42%)

· Game Consoles (40%)

· Fully stocked bar (29%)

· Dart Board (24%)

· Pool Table (21%)

"Guys usually also want an entertainment center to put your electronics on, comfortable seating with recliners, cup holders, and easy-to-clean upholstery, room and gear for a poker table set up if the situation presents itself, a beer fridge or kegerator, and shelves to display all the cool crap you’ve collected for yourself over the years so you can show off," the editors of MCG say.

