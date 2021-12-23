Here Are The Buffalo Bills Players Who Were Selected The Pro Bowl

We now know which Buffalo Bills players will be called pro bowlers.

Congratulation to Stefon Diggs and Dion Dawkins for making the 2022 NFL Pro Bowl.

These players will join the likes of Tom Brady, Nick Bosa, Jonathan Taylor, and Cooper Kupp at the 2022 NFL Pro Bowl.

The Pro Bowl will be played in Las Vegas this year one week before the Super Bowl on February 6th.

The Pro Bowl is the annual exhibition game between the best of the best NFL Players. I do miss the old days when the pro bowl would be played out in Hawaii. Back then players also played to win the game. Over the past several years, the Pro Bowl has turned into a glorified tag football game, which I get. As a player, you don't want to get hurt and ruin your million-dollar career in a meaningless game.

As for the Bills, they have had plenty of Pro Bowlers over the years. Bruce Smith is the franchise leader with 11 pro bowls. Guards Ruben Brown and Billy shaw each went to 8 Pro Bowls, while Hall of Fame nominee Steve Tasker was selected to 7 Pro Bowls.

Up next for these Pro Bowlers will be a battle for the AFC East against New England on Sunday.

Of course, there are a lot of upset Bills mafia members with the Pro Bowl selection. No Josh Allen this year. Also, the Bills defense has been one of the best in the league and not a single defensive player was named to the Pro Bowl.

Hopefully, the rest of the Bills can take their frustration out on Bill Belichick and the Patriots on Sunday.

