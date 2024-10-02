Here’s a List of the Best Cider Mills in Mohawk Valley Upstate NY
Here’s a list of some of the best cider mills in the Mohawk Valley where you can enjoy freshly pressed cider, baked goods, and a charming fall atmosphere. It's something we're known for around this part of Upstate New York.
1. Fly Creek Cider Mill & Orchard – Fly Creek, NY
•One of the most famous cider mills in the Mohawk Valley, Fly Creek Cider Mill has been in operation since 1856. It offers a range of delicious apple products, including their signature fresh cider, along with a bustling shop filled with local goods.
•Highlights: Fresh cider pressing, cider donuts, apple wines, and a picturesque millpond.
2. Clinton Cider Mill – Clinton, NY
•Located in the charming village of Clinton, this historic cider mill has been pressing fresh cider for generations. They use local apples to create a robust and refreshing cider. Their cider donuts and pies are local favorites.
•Highlights: Fresh cider, cider slushies, cider donuts, and pies.
3. North Star Orchards – Westmoreland, NY
•North Star Orchards is a family-run operation with an on-site cider mill and bakery. Visitors can enjoy apple picking, purchase fresh cider, and indulge in their famous baked goods.
•Highlights: Apple picking, fresh cider, pies, and their delicious apple crisp.
4. Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards – LaFayette, NY (Just outside Mohawk Valley)
•Though located a bit outside of the Mohawk Valley, Beak & Skiff is a well-known cider mill with a long history of producing high-quality cider. It offers hard ciders, fresh cider, and a range of apple products.
•Highlights: Hard cider tasting room, fresh cider, apple picking, and a cafe.
5. Dyn's Cider Mill - Richfield Springs, NY
• Family owned and operated since 1929 !! Fresh cider, apples, baked goods, honey, and cheese!!
• Rt. 28 between Richfield Springs and Cooperstown. (315) 858-2078
6. Critz Farms – Cazenovia, NY (Close to Mohawk Valley)
•Critz Farms offers a wonderful fall experience with their on-site cider mill producing fresh and hard ciders. They also offer a farm store with a wide variety of products, including jams, maple syrup, and baked goods.
•Highlights: Fresh cider, hard cider tasting, pumpkin patch, corn maze, and craft products.
7. Candella's Farm and Cider Mill – Marcy, NY
•A family-run cider mill, Candella's offers a variety of seasonal fruits and vegetables along with fresh-pressed cider during the fall months. They have a welcoming atmosphere perfect for a family outing.
•Highlights: Fresh cider, pumpkins, and other local farm products.
8. Orchard Hill Cider Mill – Palatine Bridge, NY
•Orchard Hill is a hidden gem, offering freshly pressed cider made from locally sourced apples. Their farm market also offers baked goods, jams, and seasonal produce.
•Highlights: Fresh cider, apple picking, and a relaxing farm setting.
These cider mills not only offer delicious cider but also provide a full fall experience with apple picking, local goods, and a welcoming community atmosphere that showcases the best of what the Mohawk Valley has to offer during the autumn months.
