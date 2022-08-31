A new New York State law adding "whippets" restrictions for people under 21 years of age, has shown that even in this age of communication, the rules of the classic "game of telephone" still apply. In other words, we all got this one terribly wrong.

During the last few weeks, stores and chains as large as Walmart in New York have been requiring a valid ID and restrictions on people under 21 for the purchase of canned whipped cream. The restrictions come from a new law in New York that prevents minors from purchasing Nitrous oxide, which is used to help dispense whipped cream.

Now, a New York State Senator from Queens is saying we all have misunderstood the legislation and there is no restriction on minors from buying whipped cream. Senator Joe Addabbo offered the following clarification through a statement released on his Twitter page. He said his bill was not intended to prevent people under the age of 21 from purchasing whipped cream.

“These two-inch steel cylinders contain the nitrous oxide that is dangerous when inhaled directly. They can be sold individually or in packs as refills to recharge whipped cream canisters. It is the individual charger or cartridge that is the sole target of the bill, which are accessible to younger residents and being used improperly to get the nitrous oxide high.”

Restaurants purchase the "chargers" in boxes of 25, 50 and even 100 small canisters.

Critics say, this is another example of New York's legislature passing laws and activating them without properly informing industry and the public.

According to Wikipedia, "Nitrous oxide is a dissociative inhalant that can cause analgesia, depersonalisation, derealisation, and euphoria. It is neurotoxic and long-term or habitual use can cause severe neurological damage.

Believe it or not. recreational use and abuse of Nitrous oxide actually dates back into the 1700, where evidence of "laughing gas parties" became popular among Britain's elite.

Whippet abuse can display the following symptoms: weakness, balance problems, numbness, memory loss, mood changes, delusions, and paranoia. Parents and family members concerned with whippet abuse can look for the empty discards: metal cartridges, balloons, and cracker devices, that often are colorful and metal.

