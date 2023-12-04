Here’s What an Upstate NY Vet Knows About Dog Flu

There's a pretty scary virus spreading around the country targeting dogs, and it's causing serious illness, and sometimes death. Here's what we know so far about this 2023 strain of dog influenza, according to Dr. Dan Gilchrist, of the Waterville Veterinary Clinic.

"Nothing," said Dr. Dan. Actually, we know very little at this point, because all of this is still very new for physicians who take care of dogs. There are many investigations going on right now, but "they still don't know what's causing it," he said. "It's sort of like COVID. It's an upper respiratory infection. Some animals whose immune system is compromised, it can develop into pneumonia, it can cause mortality." Dr. Dan said they're not seeing a high rate of mortality, but they are seeing a high rate of infection. Much like COVID, for dogs who are medically compromised, this can be very dangerous.

The Center for Disease Control (CDC) says these symptoms are prevalent with infected dogs: The signs of this illness in dogs are cough, runny nose, fever, lethargy, eye discharge, and reduced appetite, but not all dogs will show signs of illness.

The CDC says it's spread through cough droplets:

Almost all dogs are susceptible to canine flu infection, and virus infection tends to spread among dogs housed in kennels and shelters. Canine flu is thought to spread mainly among dogs through respiratory droplets produced during coughing and sneezing from infected dogs, or through contact with contaminated surfaces. Therefore, dog owners whose dogs are coughing or showing other signs of respiratory disease should not expose their dog to other dogs or to cats. Clothing, equipment, surfaces, and hands should be cleaned and disinfected after exposure to dogs showing signs of respiratory disease.

The CDC on whether or not the virus can be spread to humans:

In general, canine influenza viruses are thought to pose a low threat to people. To date, there is no evidence of spread of canine influenza viruses from dogs to people and there has not been a single reported case of human infection with a canine influenza virus in the U.S. or worldwide.

Dr. Dan said that just like COVID, social distancing is recommended until this passes, and we know more. Meaning, try to isolate your dog from other pets, a similar practice to social distancing for humans during COVID-19.

Listen to the interview with Dr. Dan below.

