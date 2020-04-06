Herkimer College Donates PPE To Local Hospital And Police

Herkimer College is standing with local hospitals and law enforcement in the fight against coronavirus.

The college is donating unused personal protection equipment to Bassett Health Center in Herkimer and the Herkimer and Mohawk Police Departments.

The college donated about 180 boxed N95 respirator masks from its science and criminal justice-forensic investigations classrooms, along with 40 Tyvek PPE suits.

Several boxes of rubber gloves were donated as well.

Officials say Herkimer College faculty and staff will continue to sort through stored items in an effort to continue to help the community at large.