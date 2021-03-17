Herkimer College Makes Bright New Changes To Ensure Safety

In the new age of COVID-19 and what will be a new way of looking at the world post-COVID, Herkimer College is looking at a bright new future when it comes to protecting their students and staff.

A new system has been added to the infrastructure on campus that is going to drastically make the environment in the buildings cleaner and safer. Campus officials announced this week, the installation of an ultra-violet germicidal irradiation technology. It's also referred to as UVGI. The unique way in which this system works is that it is installed within the heating, ventilation and air conditioning system. Basically, it's an HVAC system addition.

Herkimer College officials say,

UVGI is a disinfection method that uses short-wavelength ultraviolet (ultraviolet C or UVC) light to kill or inactivate microorganisms by destroying nucleic acids and disrupting their DNA, leaving them unable to perform vital cellular functions.

The college hired Eastern Energy Solutions Inc. to install the cleansing UV light system. The company, in addition to installing these type of systems, consults with clients to ensure efficiency and cost savings when it comes to various businesses. The company also known as EES has been working with this type of technology since 2008, but the President of EES says the technology has existed for approximately 75 years. Their primary clients have been hospitals, dairy and laundry services. In COVID-19 world, demand for systems such as these are sure to increase.

It is always better to be safer, especially when dealing with a public setting such as a college or university. It's a credit to the forward thinking of Herkimer College's administration to take this important step in allowing a return to some form of normalcy. I am sure you will begin to see similar systems to this one become standard practice in large public places.