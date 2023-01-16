Herkimer County Man Missing

New York State Police are asking for help locating a missing, vulnerable adult from Herkimer County.

Troopers say 58-year-old Jan Dager was reported missing from his home on Saturday. Dager lives in the area of Heller Road in the town of Salisbury.

Dager is described as approximately 5-foot-8 and about 226 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes. The included photo was released by State Police. When last seen, Dager was wearing a black t-shirt and black sweatpants. It is not clear in which direction Dager was headed when he left his home, and was not carrying a cell phone, according to a news release from state police.

man reported missing in Herkimer County, photo via New York State Police man reported missing in Herkimer County, photo via New York State Police loading...

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Jan Dager, or if you've seen him, you are asked to contact 911 or call New York State Police at (315) 366-6000.

Glamp in a Magical Treehouse in the Adirondack Mountains

Why Are People Stacking Their Trash Cans in New York The reason people are stacking cans in several New York neighborhoods to create Happy Trash.