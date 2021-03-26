Herkimer County Suffers 100th COVID Death

Both Oneida and Herkimer Counties are reporting new COVID-19 deaths in the latest reports released on Friday.

For Herkimer County, it is the 100th death of a county resident to be attributed to the virus since last March. The county also added ten new positive cases, the first time a week that new cases totals have slid into double-digits.

The counties active cases and hospitalizations have remained level for most of the week and were fairly unchanged Friday. Active cases were at 68 and the number of residents hospitalized with the virus is five.

The latest death reported by Oneida County was the 408th attributed to the COVID-19. The county also added 46 new positive. The county's 3-day average for new cases is 44, where it has been for much of this week. However, 44 is the highest three-day average the county has seen in a month.

There is some good news. Active cases dipped to 449, down from 482 the previous day. And, the total number of Oneida County residents hospitalized for the treatment of the virus (in-county and out of county) is a down to twelve. That's the fewest number of county residents in the hospital for COVID-19 since October 29.

If you looking to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in Oneida or Herkimer counties, you can get on a will-call list for either by visiting OCgov.net or HerkimerCounty.org.

------------------------------