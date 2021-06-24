Herkimer Hair Salon Goes Up in Flames, Owner Heartbroken But Thankful

A hair salon in Herkimer went up in flames. The building is a total loss and the owner is devastated, yet thankful.

Shortly after 10 PM on Wednesday, June 23, a fire broke out at Flawless Salon & Beauty Bar in Herkimer. "The fire started outside of the salon and spread up the side of the building," said salon co-owner Kate Moxham. "I’d be lying if I told you it wasn’t a total loss. It’s a total loss. I’m at a total loss."

Credit - Nicole Leon

Moxham is thankful though. Thankful no one was hurt. Thankful for the first responders. Thankful for family, friends, and employees who all rushed to the scene. "But I’m mad. And I’m devastated."

Salon clients will be contacted about rescheduling or moving appointments to Flawless's second location in Cooperstown. "Brides, please don’t panic," urged Moxham. "Nothing changes for you. We still have our tools and our talents and we will come to you."

The Aesthetic studio inside the salon won't be going anywhere either. "We are working on a temporary solution to get all clients in and continue serving you no matter what."

Plans are already underway for a temporary location while Moxham sifts through the ashes and starts to rebuild. "The comeback is stronger than the setback. I want to be positive and strong and reassuring. And I think I will be all of those things again. But right now. I am heartbroken."

Herkimer, Little Falls, and Ilion firefighters worked to douse the flames. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

