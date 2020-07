A Herkimer man has been arrested for a string of burglaries that spanned three counties.

State Police say 23-year old John Lemche III was arrested for allegedly breaking into several businesses in Herkimer, Montgomery and Otsego Counties.

Businesses included the Covered Bridge Convenience Store in Sailsbury, the Dolgeville Rod and Gun Club in Manheim and Kelly’s Deli in Springfield Center

Police say their investigation is continuing.