Upstate NY Man Arrested Following Alleged Scheme at Local Lowes

A Upstate New York man was arrested on Monday following an investigation into an alleged Grand Larceny in which he's charged with not paying for several items in the self checkout at a Lowes store in the Village of Herkimer.

Troopers say, 29-year-old Steven D. Vitalo of Herkimer was arrested by New York State Police on charges of Grand Larceny 3rd degree, a class “D” felony, and Falsifying Business Records in the 2nd degree, a class “A” misdemeanor.

Troopers say Vitalo is charged with not paying for numerous items at Lowes in Herkimer while going through the self-checkout. The total value of items taken is $5,521. It was also discovered that Vitalo would switch bar codes on different items, thus paying significantly less for a specific item, according to police.

Vitalo was arraigned in Herkimer Town Court and released on his own recognizance (ROR’d). He is scheduled to return to Herkimer Town Court on November 21, 2023, at 6:00 p.m.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. Regardless of any statements or photographs regarding potential evidence presented or accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

Utica Police Officers working Downtown Utica in the 40s and 50’s Utica Police officers were out patrolling Downtown Utica "back in the day" See if you can guess the locations from the 1940's and 1950s. Gallery Credit: Jim Rondenelli