Insane High-Speed Chase In Rochester, New York Goes Viral WATCH

This video has been viewed over 5 million times and after you watch it once, there is a good chance you will want to see it again.

A Ring door camera appears to have captured the moment that a car being chased, crashes and flips and the people inside somehow get out through the windshield and try to run away! Multiple police units follow and you can even see a K-9 officer in the mix as well.

According to reports, the incident took place last Wednesday and it was certainly intense.

Javar Marshall, 21, and Nasir Schifano, 19, were inside the black SUV at the time of the incident and were later arrested, the Rochester Police Department said.

After seeing the car flip and crash, who would have guessed that anyone would be able to move, let alone be able to kick out the front window and run away! Also, can you imagine being the person who found this on their Ring? I mean what an unexpected thing to witness but to find it on the video feed is unimaginable.

