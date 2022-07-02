These Counties Have The Highest Property Taxes In New York
New York State is one of the most prestigious states in America and living in the Great State of New York has many good things that come along with it.
However, not everything about living in the Empire State is great.
New York routinely ranks among states with the highest income and property taxes in the country. One of the primary reasons people cite for moving away from New York is the very high tax burden that people have to pay.
However, that tax burden isn't equally shared among the residents of the state. Some areas of New York have pretty low taxes relatively, while taxes in other areas' are seemingly astronomical.
Recently the New York State Department of Taxation and Finance released a list of the overall property tax rates for the 62 counties that are in New York.
Here are the 5 Counties that have the highest average property tax rates in New York.
Allegany County - $44.80 per $1,000 of Assessed Value
Ranking at the top of the list in New York is Allegany County.
Broome County - $43.30 per $1,000 of Assessed Value
Coming in second place is Broome County which is located in the Southern Tier.
NYC Apartment Buildings - $41.88 per $1,000 of Assessed Value
Apartment Buildings in the 5 New York City Counties come in 3rd place. According to the New York State Department of Taxation and Finance, New York City uses a 4-class property tax system (Class 1: 1-3 family residential; Class 2: apartment; Class 3: utility equipment; and Class 4: all other property) and it's not possible to separate it between New York County, Kings County, Queens County, Bronx County, and Richmond County.
Courtland County - $41.19 per $1,000 of Assessed Value
This central New York county ranks 4th on the list of highest taxes counties.
Oswego County - $40.50 per $1,000 of Assessed Value
Fifth place on our list belonds to this northern central county that's on Lake Ontario.