These Counties Have The Highest Property Taxes In New York

New York State is one of the most prestigious states in America and living in the Great State of New York has many good things that come along with it.

However, not everything about living in the Empire State is great.

New York routinely ranks among states with the highest income and property taxes in the country. One of the primary reasons people cite for moving away from New York is the very high tax burden that people have to pay.

However, that tax burden isn't equally shared among the residents of the state. Some areas of New York have pretty low taxes relatively, while taxes in other areas' are seemingly astronomical.

Recently the New York State Department of Taxation and Finance released a list of the overall property tax rates for the 62 counties that are in New York.

Here are the 5 Counties that have the highest average property tax rates in New York.

Allegany County - $44.80 per $1,000 of Assessed Value

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Ranking at the top of the list in New York is Allegany County.

Broome County - $43.30 per $1,000 of Assessed Value

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Coming in second place is Broome County which is located in the Southern Tier.

NYC Apartment Buildings - $41.88 per $1,000 of Assessed Value

Manhattan Lost Almost 7 Percent Of Its Population In 2021, Leading The Nation In Decline Among Large Counties Getty Images loading...

Apartment Buildings in the 5 New York City Counties come in 3rd place. According to the New York State Department of Taxation and Finance, New York City uses a 4-class property tax system (Class 1: 1-3 family residential; Class 2: apartment; Class 3: utility equipment; and Class 4: all other property) and it's not possible to separate it between New York County, Kings County, Queens County, Bronx County, and Richmond County.

Courtland County - $41.19 per $1,000 of Assessed Value

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

This central New York county ranks 4th on the list of highest taxes counties.

Oswego County - $40.50 per $1,000 of Assessed Value

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Fifth place on our list belonds to this northern central county that's on Lake Ontario.

These Are The 9 Richest Places To Live in New York State

The Ultimate 2022 Buffalo Summer Camp Guide Summer is here, but what exactly are the kiddos going to do for the next 3 months... Here are a few ideas