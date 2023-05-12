More than 80 goats were surrendered to a Central New York animal rescue following an investigation by state police.

Troopers responded to a home on Military Road in the Herkimer County town of Norway this week regarding a possible animal hoarding and abuse case and found numerous goats, donkeys and cows that were not properly being cared for.

Troopers believe the woman who lives there, 60-year-old Lorrain Rose, was attempting to care for the animals but at some point became overwhelmed, officials said. Rose was charged with five counts of violating the state's Agriculture and Market Law 353; which deals with overdriving and torture of animals, and/or failure to provide proper sustenance.

Troopers say Rose voluntarily surrendered ownership of more than 80 goats on the property. They were turned over to Pause 4 All Paws Animal Rescue.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes. The information provided within was provided publicly by law enforcement. Any charges or accusations of wrongdoing mentioned in the article are only allegations and the reader is reminded that all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.]

Are You Strong Enough to Pass the New York State Police Physical Exam? The Trooper Physical Ability Test consists of three subtests. Here's what we found online