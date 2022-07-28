If you love goats, you won't want to miss these goats located in Upstate New York in the Sharon Springs region.

Commissioned by Beekman 1802 in conjunction with the nearby Klinkhart Hall Arts Center, a new art display in is bringing goat fans of all ages to celebrate at the historic Beekman Farm.

The display is called “Awe Goats”, and it's three 20 ft tall goat statues. So when we say some of the world's tallest, we mean statues. Imagine a 20 ft goat walking around? According to New York Upstate, these statues were painted by artist John Cerney of Salinas, California. The statues are installed at the Beekman Farm. You know the world famous farm for their iconic goats, part of the Beekman 1802 beauty brand.

For a limited time, you'll be able to get the chance to visit the farm, see the artwork, and have a snuggle session with real life baby goats in the barn. Here's info on the upcoming tours and events:

The “Awe Goats” Farm Tours will take place at 9:30 a.m. on August 13 and August 20. Tickets are $15 and are available on the Beekman 1802 website. The tour includes a morning hike, finishing on Matrimony Hill to view the Nigerian Dwarf baby goat murals.

Tours on the farm will happen rain or shine, so make sure to dress appropriately.

The Beekman 1802 beauty brand recently released a line of body care products in collaboration with the popular “Bridgerton” TV series. When you wear these products, you are suppose to feel like part of Regency-era high society. You can read more about that online here.

