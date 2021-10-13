Hochul Reminds New Yorkers To Get Vaccinated As Flu Season Begins

Governor Kathy Hochul is encouraging New Yorkers to get both a flu shot and COVID-19 vaccine this season.

Hochul also released a new PSA urging people to get vaccinated.

"Vaccination is the best defense against both the flu and COVID-19," said Governor Hochul. "Getting vaccinated is not just about protecting yourself, it also protects people around you. I urge all New Yorkers to get vaccinated to protect themselves, their family, friends and coworkers from both the flu and COVID-19 viruses."

The COVID-19 vaccine and/or a booster dose can be received at the same time as the seasonal flu shot.

Flu season occurs primarily from October through May, often peaking between December and February.

The State Health Department recommends that everyone six months of age or older receive an influenza vaccination. The vaccine is especially important for people at high risk for complications from influenza, including children under age 2, pregnant women and adults over age 65.

In addition to getting a flu shot and staying home when sick, it's essential to practice good hand-hygiene:

Wash your hands often with soap and hot water for at least 20 seconds to protect yourself from germs and avoid spreading them to others.

Carry an alcohol-based hand sanitizer to use when soap and water are not available. Choose a product with at least 60 percent alcohol.

Do not cough or sneeze into your hands. Instead, cover your mouth and nose.

The Health Department says last flu season, flu cases in New York State hit a record low because of people wearing masks, social distancing and practicing frequent handwashing, which are the same public health measures used to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

