Holiday Train Returns to Rails For First Time in 3 Years to Help Fill Food Banks
The annual Holiday Train is back on track. It returns to the rails for the first time in three years and it's rolling through Upstate New York, spreading cheer and helping feed the hungry this Christmas.
Two Canadian Pacific trains make the journey in both Canada and the U.S, stopping in 168 communities, including Saratoga Springs and the Adirondacks this year, collecting food and donations for local food banks.
"The Holiday Train is all about families and communities coming together to celebrate the season and help those in need. We are excited to be back out on the rails and in our communities, taking these two beautiful trains across our network and sharing the joy that comes with gathering in the spirit of giving," said Keith Creel, CP's President and Chief Executive Officer.
Live Shows
The 2022 tour will launch on November 23 and will feature 168 live shows. This year's performers will include Alan Doyle, Tenille Townes, Mackenzie Porter, and Lindsay Ell, to name a few.
Holiday Train shows are free to attend. CP asks attendees to bring a cash or non-perishable food donation if they're able. Local food shelves will set up collection stations at each event, with all donations made staying with the local food bank to help people in need in the community.
Holiday Train in New York
Here's where you can see the holiday train and help local food banks at the same time.
Sunday, November 27
Mechanicville 6:00 PM - 6:30 PM
300 Park Avenue, the parking lot adjacent to CP tracks
Saratoga Springs 7:30 PM - 8:00 PM
Amtrak Station, 26 Station Lane
Monday, November 28
Fort Edward 1:15 PM - 1:45 PM
Amtrak Station, 70 East Street
Port Henry 4:45 PM - 5:15 PM
Amtrak Station, 20 Park Place
Plattsburgh 7:15 PM - 7:45 PM
Amtrak Station, 121 Bridge Street
The Holiday Train has raised more than $21 million and collected 5 million pounds of food since its first journey in 1999.
Get the full schedule and more details at Cpr.ca.