You better watch out. You better not cry. You better not pout. I'm telling you why. A haunted Christmas is coming to town.

There are plenty of options for the family to enjoy that feel-good holiday experience, walking or driving through Christmas light displays in New York. But there's only one place you can have a spooky season.

Crooked Descent in Herkimer, New York is known for its annual Halloween attraction. This year the haunted house has been transformed into a Christmas wonderland. It won’t be all glitter and snowflakes though.

Forget those old, boring traditions. Your favorite holiday takes a dark turn in this Christmas-themed, interactive haunted house.

All your favorite holiday traditions will be full of holiday fear at A Crooked Christmas. Celebrate the season like never before with horrifying holiday characters like the Evil Elves and Krampus, who will haunt all those who enter.

Krampus: A Crooked Christmas will be held for four nights only on December 10, 11, 17, and 18 from 7 PM to 10 PM. Tickets are $25.

This is a scary show. If your child still believes in Santa, you may not want to bring them to “A Crooked Christmas.

Learn more at Crookedhorror.com.

