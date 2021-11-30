Bands Are Back as Turning Stone Reopens Exit 33 Nightclubs

The bands are back! Turning Stone Resort and Casino is finally reopening Exit 33 just in time for the holiday season.

Exit 33 will reopen at Turning Stone in Verona, New York on Friday, December 10. Just in time for New Year’s Eve, Exit 33 venues will be open on Friday and Saturday nights, with the exception of Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. The reopening weekend will include live performances with some of the best and most popular bands in the region, including The Beadle Brothers, Tom Nitti, Scars N’ Stripes, and Gridley Paige.

The Turquoise Tiger won't reopen until early 2022 and the popular barbecue menu at Tin Rooster will also return next year. Turning Stone is also developing a new concept for LAVA with plans to reopen the venue as part of a future phase.

What is Exit 33 Vaccination Policy

Exit 33 will be requiring all guests to provide proof of vaccination, at least 14 days past the final vaccination shot, to enter any of the Exit 33 venues. Proof of vaccine can be demonstrated by showing the vaccination record along with a government-issued photo ID.

Display of actual vaccine card

Digital photo of card from a smartphone device

New York State’s Excelsior Pass or other city, state or national digital health application

Anyone visiting areas outside Exit 33, the Turning Stone Event Center and The Showroom at Turning Stone are not required to provide any proof of vaccination.

Exit 33 at Turning Stone will be closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Plans for New Year's Eve celebrations will be announced soon.

For a complete list of upcoming performances at Exit 33, visit TurningStone.com/nightlife-lounges.

While you're there, be sure to check out the 2021 Gingerbread Village, voted one of the best in the country.

